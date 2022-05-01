12 Under 40: Jevy Lenderman

Jevy Lenderman is on a mission to beautify and preserve Farrington Grove. She and her husband, Ben, have a love of historical places and homes and are in the process of restoring two historic properties that will become major hospitality projects in the area. Her vision is to provide guests visiting Terre Haute, as well as local residents, an incredible hospitality experience that leaves a lasting impression.
“Farrington Grove is Terre Haute’s first grand and historic neighborhood,” said Lenderman. “The area needs some love and restoration, someone to pour their heart into it. We saw the need for that. We wanted to buy homes in the area to restore to their former glory so people can see their beauty and appreciate them.”
Lenderman is renovating Sage Mansion, which will be a bed and breakfast, at Sixth and Washington streets. The 10,000-square-foot, Italante design building is the former Vigo County Historical Society Museum and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was constructed in 1868 and will feature seven guest rooms with private baths, as well as a large first floor open space that can be rented for community events.
The second Farrington Grove property is the former Women’s Department Club building at Sixth and Oak streets. Lenderman purchasing the building was the first time it’s been sold in nearly 100 years. This Tuscan-style “sister property” of Sage Mansion will be an inn with four guest rooms, private bathrooms and event spaces. Both buildings have great stories and pasts, said Lenderman. She wants guests to hear and appreciate the stories. She plans to have both spaces open by winter to be included in the 2022 Christmas Home Tour of Farrington Grove.
Lenderman is active in the Terre Haute community. She is a kindergarten teacher at Fayette Elementary School and teaches Sunday school to preschoolers at Maryland Community Church in 12 Points. She’s also a mom to three children, ages 4, 7 and 10. Originally from Kentucky, she and Ben lived for period in San Jose, California. Ben was born in raised in West Terre Haute, and in 2010, they moved to Indiana to raise their family on a farmstead in Sanford.
“We’ve made so many friendships and relationships with people and families,” she said. “It’s a great town because it’s big enough to have a family town feel to it, and you get to know people and can grow roots.”
Lenderman and her family enjoy spending time at the local parks and the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. They love trying local restaurants, visiting the wineries and seeing how downtown continues to transform itself. She loves the small-town feeling of Terre Haute and being able to support small, local businesses in the community and help them thrive.
