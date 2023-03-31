When Jessica Murphy was in college, she studied geology. Her dissertation examined how lead in soil affected children’s health.
“I was working with a lot of underserved communities,” she recalled, “and I remember just having this really strong feeling of, that’s what I’m supposed to be doing, not cooped up in a lab somewhere.”
And so, Murphy transitioned from geology to community service, taking the role of development manager at Catholic Charities Terre Haute in December of 2018 after a stint at Chances And Services for Youth.
“One of the guys in the warehouse said something to me the other day that has ran through my ears,” Murphy shared. “It was, ‘You may not always have your boots on the ground, but you give us what we need so that we can have our boots on the ground.’”
“During the COVID pandemic she organized all of the emergency food distribution,” wrote Julie Manson, who nominated Murphy to be honored as one of 2023’s 12 Under 40. “Her passion for her career and community is evident in everything she does. She is an outstanding role model and leader in the Wabash Valley.”
“One of our biggest food distributions ever took place during COVID,” Murphy said. She credited that successful effort to the building of Catholic Charities’ food warehouse, which opened in April 2019, a year before the pandemic struck. “We never would have been able to meet the needs of the community without this new food bank, for sure,” she said.
Moreover, she said, “We saw a lot of donors come on during COVID. It’s amazing to see how giving our city is, both financially and of their time. So many of our programs couldn’t operate if we didn’t have volunteers. It’s something about giving that makes people feel good. We take pride that our donors are able to see a very concrete result of what their money is going to.”
COVID also encouraged Murphy to reflect on how close many of us are to needing Catholic Charities’ service.
“We were serving people in our food distributions who very much could have been my husband and I — a two-income household, a couple of children, they owned their home and two vehicles, but they went to a one- or no-income household almost overnight and having to ask for help for the first time,” Murphy said.
“That was a big eye-opening experience for a lot our community to realize that people are one unexpected expense away,” she added. “We’re very close to that edge of needing that help and should grant others that grace.”
Last year, Catholic Charities distributed about 3.9 million pounds of food, servicing about 95 different soup kitchens. About 36,000 people were the recipients of the nonprofit’s largess.
Helping so many people, Murphy said, is “very gratifying and you almost feel selfish about that feeling.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.