12 Under 40: Jessica Crawford

Jessica Crawford came to Terre Haute in 2012 from Seymour to attend Indiana State University. As a presidential scholar and member of the Networks Professional Development Program, she spent quite a bit of time volunteering in the community and enjoyed interacting with individuals who were passionate about where they lived and worked. That was when Crawford fell in love with the people and community of Terre Haute.
“People here really care and want to do better and make it a better city for their kids,” Crawford said. “So I decided to stay and work full-time after graduation.”
Crawford recently started a new role as an advancement officer for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College where she is responsible for fundraising. Prior to taking on this new role, she worked as the digital marketing manager for the college.
From her undergraduate days at ISU to her professional career at SMWC, Crawford developed a love of higher education and feels fortunate to work in a town with four institutions of higher learning. She is also deeply committed to giving back to the community and the places that helped her grow.
“Jess is one of those individuals who gives one hundred percent to whatever she is involved in at the time,” said Kristy Fry, director of Creative Services at SMWC.
She advises the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Delta Gamma at ISU where she teaches women of the chapter how to network and build their professional skills with lessons about body language and how to carry on a conversation. She has also helped members of Delta Gamma obtain internships at various organizations in the community and has mentored several students while they attend college. Crawford is also a mentor for the Networks Professional Development Program at ISU. Last year, she was paired with a junior marketing student and spent time discussing professional development, marketing trends and advised her on her resume.
“ISU and the Networks Professional Development Program gave me so much when I was a student that I wanted to give my time back now,” Crawford said.
Currently, Crawford serves on the External Relations Committee for the Swope Art Museum. As a 2021 Mardi Gras queen candidate, she helped raise more than $6,500 for the museum. She has also volunteered with the United Way with service projects such as assisting reTHink, Inc and Happiness Bag.
Crawford likes spending her free time reading and crafting. She and her husband, Cameron, enjoy hiking, being outdoors and playing with their two dogs, Charlotte and Sammy. Charlotte, a hound mix, was adopted from the Terre Haute Humane Society.
