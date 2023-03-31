After graduating from high school in his hometown of Ferdinand in southern Indiana, Jason Ernest came to Terre Haute, graduating in 2005 from Indiana State University with a degree in finance.
“I started working at First Financial Bank and worked there in banking for 14 years until February 2020,” making a switch to The Hometown Savings Bank just as the global COVID-19 pandemic took a foothold.
“COVID had hit and the federal government had rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program and local community banks where charged with rolling out that program,” Ernst said.
“Timing wise it was a good opportunity for me to be able to step in and head up that program, which targeted small businesses to help them navigate through the pandemic. It helped employers continue to pay their employees.
“That program was a big help for a lot of local small businesses and the reality is without that program there would have been a lot of businesses go under,” said Ernst, vice president and commercial loan officer at THSB.
Terri Conley, senior vice president at THSB, nominated Ernest, 39, (who turned 40 on March 22 after receiving the award) for 12 Under 40.
“Jason is a true team member within the organization. His servant style leadership has earned the admiration and respect of his co-workers, in addition to his kind demeanor and remarkable knowledge of banking,” Conley said.
Yet Conley said she thinks Ernst’s professional life is a reflection of the dedication to his family.
“As a single parent, Jason understands the importance of being a role model,” Conley said, adding he is a volunteer for Camp Navigate in the Wabash Valley.
“Jason’s a family-oriented person and his number one priority is his kids. He selflessly puts everything into his children so that they become the best community members, family members, friends, classmates and teammates,” Conley said. “Whether it is playing disc golf at Deming Park, fishing at Maple Avenue Nature Park, or attending an [Indiana State University] parade, you will find Jason and his kids at many community events. Jason is his kids’ number one fan.”
Ernest, who said he is amicably divorced, has two children, son Jayden, 11, and daughter Harper, 8.
“I am the type of individual who thinks our kids are the future,” Ernst said. “In my mind it is worth it as a parent to take extra time investing in them. I am a big believer that if you teach them right at a young age, guide them through life, develop good morals and ethics practices, that is how you get good performing society members. Plus, outside of that, I love them and I enjoy spending time with them,” Ernst said.
“They keep me on my toes and I would not have it any other way. They are a big component of my life,” he said of his children.
In addition to family, Ernst also has served in several community capacities, such as eight years as treasurer of the board of directors of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center; being involved with Riley Elementary’s career fair days for the students; helping to paint and restore a home as part of THSB’s 2022 sponsorship of Habitat for Humanity’s Home for the Holidays event; serving on an advisory board member with the Indiana Banking Association, Future Leadership Division, for five years; and is treasurer of ISU Sycamore Construction Management Advisory Board, serving in that role for the past three years.
While on the CANDLES board as treasurer, Ernst was able to take a trip to Auschwitz, Poland, with museum founder Eva Kor in 2019.
“Unfortunately, three or four days after I got back to the United States, Eva had passed away [in Poland],” Ernst said. “That trip hits home for me … because it was Eva’s last trip, so I consider myself very fortunate,” he said.
Ernst said he joys his work in banking and enjoys Terre Haute.
“From a professional standpoint, from commercial lending, it is truly getting joy out of helping small business owners succeed,” he said. “That is one of the big rewards, to be a small component of helping businesses succeed. I have enjoyed my time living in Terre Haute, also enjoying that with my kids … it is a very good atmosphere and the community continues to grow and expand with new activities.”
