'12 under 40' honorees for 2020 announced

Members of the 2020 class of 12 Under 40 have been selected.

The 12 Under 40 program, presented by the Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce recognizes a dozen professionals 40 or younger who are making valuable contributions at work and/or through volunteerism in the community.

The members of the sixth award class include:

• Andrea Angel, Indiana State University

• David Fuson, Fuson Automotive

• Noah Gambill, Indiana Department of Child Services

• Ron Hodge, AIG Financial

• Vanessa Li, Novelis Corporation

• Evan Lunsford, Old National Bank

• Jackie McDonald, Joink

• Dr. Prashant Patel, Union Health

• Hannah Pruitt, RJL Solutions

• Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp.

• LT Thompson, Wellness Box Inc.

• Jaclyn Walters, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

“Each year we are blown away by the amount of nominations we receive for amazing, young talented professionals in West Central Indiana,” said Kristin Craig, chamber president and 2016 honoree. “This year’s group features some familiar faces in the community and others that are making great strides in their careers and in the community, but maybe haven’t gotten the recognition they deserve.”

In past years, honorees have been recognized during a breakfast awards ceremony. Due to COVID-19, the in-person portion of the event will not be conducted, but the traditional 12 Under 40 special publication by the Tribune-Star will continue.

“The special publication by the Tribune-Star is always one of the most popular parts of the awards process and we look forward to showcasing each honoree,” said Doug Dixon, Tribune-Star advertising director. “Without the in-person event, we know this publication will be that much more important to each honoree. Our staff looks forward to getting to work showing and telling each story.”

The special 12 Under 40 publication will be released Nov. 18.

Nominations for this year’s awards were accepted via an online form at 12under40.com. To be eligible, winners should not turn 40 on or before Jan. 1, 2020. They must live or work in west-central Indiana.

The 12 Under 40 selection committee consists of one representative each from the Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star, one past 12 Under 40 recipient and two community business leaders.