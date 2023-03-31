While Emily Murray was working at the Wabash Valley Community Foundation she was involved in fundraising for a plethora of nonprofits in Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties. One of those was the Council on Domestic Abuse, also known as CODA.
“Their mission drew me in — empowering people, not just women but men too,” Murray said. “The mission always spoke to me.”
She took the position of executive director at CODA a little less than three years ago, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People were, ‘Why did you take a job in the middle of a pandemic?’” Murray recalled. “I didn’t think about it being a residential facility. I just thought this is a good opportunity for me to grow into a new leadership position.”
CODA provides emergency housing at its shelter for victims of domestic abuse. The number of residents varies, depending on whether those fleeing violence have children accompanying them — each room has bunk beds. In February, about 30 people were staying at the shelter, so it was maxed out. Some people stay a day, others stay a year.
“Since joining CODA, Emily has made a measurable impact not only as its executive director but as a passionate advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” wrote Alaina Burton in her letter nominating Murray to be honored by being named to the 12 Under 40 list.
Murray admits that running a shelter that protects victims of abuse can be a daunting proposition.
“I didn’t know how daunting it would be,” she said. “CODA was not in a great financial position at the time. Running a residential facility in the middle of a pandemic was challenging. But I like a challenge. It was also really exciting and an opportunity to rebuild this organization from the ground up, a lot of different challenges.”
Predominantly, CODA serves low- to no-income people. “If you have resources, you don’t really need the emergency shelter,” Murray said.
Murray says she never feels herself to be in danger on the job.
“I fear more for our clients’ safety,” she said. “I feel safe working here. There is an element of potentially exposing yourself to dangerous abusers, but an abuser is trying to get to the person they’re connected with.”
Often, however, abusers are invited to the shelter for a peaceful visit.
“If someone’s seeking shelter, it doesn’t mean they’ve cut off their relationship,” Murray said. “It’s a very hard thing for people to do. They don’t necessarily want the relationship to end, they want the abuse to end.” Cameras take in everything that occurs throughout the shelter.
Residents can receive free counseling services to help ween them off abusive relationships and seek out healthy ones.
“Some people have never been in a healthy relationship,” Murray said. “If you haven’t seen a healthy relationship, you don’t know what one looks like.”
Though the success level of getting people out of an abusive climate is not high, seeing one occur is extremely pleasant.
“When we get those clients who go out and get housing and find a way out of their abusive relationship, it is very gratifying,” Murray said. “Seeing those success stories is really inspirational. Most of our clients end up back in those abusive relationships. We see a lot of repeat clients and always want to be there for those people and don’t judge them.
“When someone does break the cycle, it does feel really good,” she added. “It helps us move forward some days because it can be a really taxing job — mentally, emotionally, there’s a lot of secondary trauma involved in hearing people’s stories of abuse. Those wins are really rewarding.”
