12 Under 40: Dianne Frances D. Powell

Dianne Frances D. Powell believes in the power of education, particularly of higher education, because she’s seen how educational attainment transforms lives.
“Education is the most secure path toward a better life,” Powell said. “I believe this because my own life and the lives of my immediate family members have been improved by higher education.”
Powell serves at the associate director of University Communication for Indiana State University. Before joining the ISU team in April 2020, she worked in marketing and communications at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. She has been an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech and a general assignment reporter for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. Through all these roles, Powell believes she is serving others through her work in higher education and communication.
“With every good, success story I discover/write/share of members of our campus community, I inspire many people,” she said. “I am helping people recognize the possibilities and opportunities that come with education, and I am doing my part in helping them see their potential and reach their educational goals.”
Powell was born in the Philippines and lived there for 15 years before immigrating to South Bend. Her father moved to the United States 10 years prior to earn his doctorate and establish a career before bringing Powell, her mother and siblings to the states. Today, he teaches at Georgia Gwinett College and is a policing expert.
“My family’s trajectory changed for the better when my father finished his Ph.D. in criminal justice and became a professor,” Powell said. “We were able to come to the United States and he was able to provide a better life for us.”
The value of education was emphasized growing up and throughout her family. Her mother taught English at a university in the Philippines and is now a staff member at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. That emphasis on education is a driving force for Powell and something she now imparts on her own children.
“I emphasize to my kids the value of education — their ticket to good lives and a treasure that they would have all their lives and no one can take from them,” she said.
Her two sons, Leonardo, 9, and Raphael, 6, motivate Powell to give back to the community to help build a better future for Terre Haute. She does that through her service work with Art Spaces, reTHink, Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Tobacco-Free Vigo County Coalition, Hamilton Center/Terre Haute Tomorrow Diversity Walk, United Way Day of Action; the Faith Formation Commission; and the Henryville Tornado Relief Effort Recovery Team. Powell also sings in the choir at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Powell is proud to represent her Filipino heritage and as an immigrant. In 2018, she wrote about her experiences as an immigrant in a nine-part series of stories for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. In 2020, Powell gave a public talk at the Vigo County History Center on Filipino heritage and the contributions of Filipino-Americans in Terre Haute since the 1960s.
“There are so many people who sacrificed to help me get where I am, including my parents and grandparents,” Powell said. “I know I represent all their hopes and dreams, and that’s why I try to do my best in all I do.”
