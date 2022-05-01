12 Under 40: Daniel Conley

From an early age, Daniel Conley knew he wanted to be involved in construction.
"I have always loved construction, even as a young kid seeing backhoes dig was really cool," Conley said. "I had Tonka trucks and a whole fleet of equipment."
Fast forward to college and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology was a natural fit, where Conley earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 2005.
From there, Jim Burdick, who served as president of Wabash Valley Asphalt from 2005 to 2015, hired Conley to the company, where Conley has remained for the past 17 years.
"Over the years, Daniel has been placed in positions of increasing importance and became the youngest leader to be given the title and responsibility of vice president of operations" for Wabash Valley Asphalt, said John Collett, area manager for Milestone Contractors South LLC.
Collett is the former president of Wabash Valley Asphalt, owned by The Heritage Group which in 2021 merged Wabash Valley Asphalt with two other construction companies in the group. Wabash Valley Asphalt was renamed Milestone Contractors South LLC.
"Daniel has a quiet disposition and does not seek the spotlight," Collett said. "He gives of his personal time and contributes to the Terre Haute community, almost always anonymous and behind the scenes. However, anyone paying attention sees a quiet, thoughtful and generous leader of his community," said Collett, who nominated Conley, 39.
After five years with Wabash Valley Asphalt, Conley obtained his professional engineer license, which involves having at least four years of experience and passing a series of tests. Conley now serves as operations manager for Milestone Contractors, which serves the Wabash Valley.
That construction experience is a key benefit as a member of the Terre Haute Regional Airport's board of directors.
Conley replaced Darryl Huyett on that board. Huyett was also a Rose-Hulman graduate who worked in the Indiana Department of Transportation and at Wabash Valley Asphalt.
"Darryl helped me out a lot in all aspects. I really enjoy serving on the airport board," Conley said. "Having a construction background and an engineering background is of benefit for that position because there is always something going on at the airport and I can bring a technical aspect to the board," he said.
In addition to construction, Conley holds a passion for tennis. He played at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, where he is a 2001 graduate. And then he continued to play at Rose-Hulman, where he played both singles and doubles.
"I played under Coach Jim Cook at Terre Haute North and played for Dan Hopkins for four years at Rose," Conley said of his tennis career. "I knew (Hopkins) though the summer youth program in Terre Haute."
Conley said he plans to remain in Terre Haute.
"My family is from here and it is where I grew up," he said. "I do like the small-town feel and it is a great place to raise a family. Both my kids go to St. Patrick's school and my wife works at THSB (The Hometown Savings Bank.) I really like Terre Haute and don't plan on leaving."
Daniel and his wife, Terri, have a daughter, Erica, 9, who is in the fourth grade, and a son, Andrew, 8, who is in the second grade.
