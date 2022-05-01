12 Under 40: Chris Egge

When Chris Egge joined Brampton Brick in Farmersburg in 2017 as general manager, the plant had never run at more than 50% capacity output. As of Feb. 1, it was at 100%, including a 50% production increase since last June on a 30% staff increase. Under Egge, the Farmersburg plant can make 100 million bricks a year. The average home has 14,000 bricks on it, so Egge's 55 employees are creating enough bricks to outfit nearly 7,200 houses a year.
For his turnaround of Brampton Brick, Egge has been named one of the 12 Under 40 — young individuals making positive contributions to the Wabash Valley — by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star. Egge, 39, noted with a laugh that he had just slid in under the deadline to be so honored.
Egge was recommended for the honor by Rachel Leslie, who said when she met him, "It didn't take long to notice how good of a person Chris really was — a good American [as a Marine, he served two tours of Iraq], dad, community-minded man, and plant leader. When you walk through Brampton Brick you can see the interaction between him and his employees is authentic; they enjoy working for him. He's developed a culture where people want to work and spend their time."
Workplace "culture usurps everything," Egge said, creating employee retention. "It's an old cliche that your most valuable asset is your people, but not everybody acts like it. The actual act of it. It's not about coddling, it's more about empowering and investing in them. They know that they're valued, and you make sure you know why their job is valuable."
Egge found himself in North Carolina after his second tour of Iraq when his wife had their second child. "I made the decision to go into the reserves, but then I needed a job." A local brick plant was hiring, so "I cut my teeth on brick manufacturing. I worked every position as an hourly employee, and worked my way up to production supervisor. I was fortunate that my plant manager saw something in me and mentored me and gave me opportunities."
From there, "I took over a plant in Texas that was struggling," Egge recalled. "The challenge of retrofitting a plant that was not well taken care of, while we're running full speed was a great learning curve," he added with a chuckle. He and his team tripled the business's profit in just under four years, and Brampton Brick came calling.
Egge immediately fell in love with brick-making because it tapped into his problem-solving skills. "I found fulfillment in that mission-driven aspect," he said. "I love solving problems, that's what makes a job fun.
"The job's not boring, because it's always something different every day," he continued. "I learned this from a book called 'Turn The Ship Around!' [by L. David Marquet and Stephen R. Covey]. It's a true story about the U.S. Navy submarine fleet, and the captain took over the worst performing fleet in the whole navy, and turned it into the top-performing fleet. Basically, with one simple principle: His people weren't allowed to ask him, 'What do you want me to do about this?' They had to come and say, 'I intend to do this.' And he'd say yes or no."
Egge brings the same philosophy to his work culture. "We run our operation with two very basic principles — ownership and intent," he said. "Going home, knowing that you made an honest day's wage and you won, no matter how hard it was."
