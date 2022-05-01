12 Under 40: Bryan Horsman

Bryan Horsman came to Terre Haute in 2010 to attend Indiana State University. Three years later, he began an internship at Soil-Max, Inc. that’s led to the career he has today as an engineering manager. Born in Arvada, Colorado, he later moved to South Bend, and has now lived in Terre Haute longer than any other city and believe himself fortunate to be able to give back to the place that’s given him so many opportunities to live and grow.
“I’m grateful Terre Haute sees me as someone who can make a difference,” Horsman said. “In other cities, especially larger ones, it’s hard to reach those opportunities and meet and reach people. But being in a small community helps and allows that.”
During his work at Soil-Max, Horsman met Michael Shaw, president of Wabash Valley riverSCAPE. Seeing Horsman’s aptitude as a young leader and someone passionate about the outdoors, Shaw later invited Horsman to be part of the board of directors. He now serves as vice president of the organization.
As a board member, he assisted with fundraising and later joined the Explore Wabashiki Event committee to help familiarize people with the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area and surrounding trails. He came up with the idea and organized the McNicholas 10k trail run, which honored his former ISU cross country and track coach, and past riverSCAPE board member, John McNicholas.
In 2021, Horsman served as chair of Wabashiki Day. Shaw believes Horsman is a leader who also gets the work done.
“The Friday night before the event, [Horsman] thought he should check the trails that the McNicholas 10k was going to use,” said Shaw. “His attention to detail paid off because a tree had fallen across the course. Instead of calling the parks department on a Friday night, he borrowed a chainsaw and cleared the trail with the help of his best friend Tom; making it ready for the race first thing Saturday morning.”
Horsman is also a board member of the Terre Haute Rotary Club and is a president nominee, on track to become club president in the 2023-24 year. He’s also involved in Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local project started by Horsman’s co-worker to build bunk beds for kids. The organization has built 200 beds in the last few years. He is also a member of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation’s Guys Who Give giving circle.
Horsman leads an active life. He works out every morning doing cross fit at Common Ground Studio. He enjoys spending time outdoors and doing projects around the house with his wife. The couple are planning a vacation to hike Pikes Peak in the Colorado Rocky Mountains this summer.
Read about the other 2022 12 Under 40 recipients online.