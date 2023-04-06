The 12 Under 40 class of 2023 was honored with a ceremony at the Vigo County History Center on Thursday morning.
The 12 Under 40 awards are presented by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star to celebrate young professionals making an impact in the community.
“This year’s class really exemplifies what 12 Under 40 is all about,” said Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber and a 2016 honoree. “Not only does this group have a huge presence in the business community, they have a remarkable record of giving back to West Central Indiana.”
A special publication was published by the Tribune-Star on March 31 that contained profiles of each member of the class of 2023.
“We’re very proud of our Tribune Star writing and photography staff, these profiles and great photographs allow us a look inside the lives of each honoree,” said Doug Dixon, Trib-Star advertising director.
As the awards were presented, each member of the class gave a speech thanking those who made their success possible. Family members and colleagues filled the room and more took part via zoom.
The complete list of honorees is:
- Nichelle Campbell-Miller – Vigo County School Corp.
- Lucy Chew – Indiana State University and Studio 12
- RJ Dunavan – Vermillion County Commissioner
- Jason Ernst – The Hometown Savings Bank
- Lindsay Hull – Union Health
- Katie Lugar – Indiana State University
- Jessica Murphy – Catholic Charities Terre Haute
- Emily Murray – Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc.
- Nikki O’Laughlin – Charlie’s Neighborhood Pub & Grub and The Terminal Public House
- DJ Shouse – Beast Training and Hamilton Center, Inc.
- Tyler Spivey – Next Step Foundation, Inc.
- Kelsey Veatch – Terre Haute Regional Airport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.