CSX will close several railroad crossings throughout Terre Haute on June 22.

The 12 closings will slowly diminish from north to south but the total closure time is not known at this time, according to the Terre Haute Street Department. It should also be noted that although Wabash is not planned to be closed, it will likely be blocked by a slow or stopped train for a portion of time.

The closures will start at 9 a.m. and include:

Third Avenue

Locust Street

Elm Street

Chestnut Street

Ohio Street

Walnut Street

Poplar Street

Crawford Street

13th Street

College Avenue

Washington Avenue

Hulman Street

