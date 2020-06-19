CSX will close several railroad crossings throughout Terre Haute on June 22.
The 12 closings will slowly diminish from north to south but the total closure time is not known at this time, according to the Terre Haute Street Department. It should also be noted that although Wabash is not planned to be closed, it will likely be blocked by a slow or stopped train for a portion of time.
The closures will start at 9 a.m. and include:
Third Avenue
Locust Street
Elm Street
Chestnut Street
Ohio Street
Walnut Street
Poplar Street
Crawford Street
13th Street
College Avenue
Washington Avenue
Hulman Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.