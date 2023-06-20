When the 12 Points branch of the Vigo County Public Library opens in 2024, it will offer a service that one rarely sees in libraries: a place to take showers and launder clothing.
At a board meeting Monday night, people used the time for public comment to express their concerns for such a plan.
"It's completely reasonable for parents and grandparents to want to make sure that spaces are designed safely for kids," said the library's executive director, Kristi Howe. "We spent a great deal of time making sure the design was designed with safety in mind."
Adding the hygiene services was part of the plan all along for the 12 Points branch, she said.
"We've been talking and planning this for over a year," Howe said. "It's been in the drawings all along.
I've been making the rounds, talking to different groups about the 12 Points library and really been getting some positive feedback, but there are some folks in the 12 Points neighborhood that heard about it and wanted to come talk about their concerns," she said.
Libraries have traditionally offered assistance and solace to the homeless, as bestselling author Susan Orlean pointed out in her book "The Library Book."
"A lot of people may not be familiar with the relationship between libraries and those who are struggling with homelessness, or even just low-income challenges," Howe said.
"If you're not in that position, you may not understand how close those communities are," Howe said. "People experiencing those things are going to make their way to the library.
"It's a place where we train our staff in a variety of different things related to mental health, related to social services, to make sure we're in a good position to know the scenarios in which we can help and the scenarios in which we need to refer folks to more specific services for help," she added.
"Libraries make people from all walks of life feel welcome," Howe continued. "Being poor or unhoused is not a crime. We work hard to make sure that our spaces are safe and welcoming for everyone."
The shower and an adjacent washer and dryer will be situated in a room in the library's basement, and will be locked while in use, which will provide security for both children visiting the branch and those using the hygiene facilities.
People will make appointments to use the space for one and a half to two hours, which will allow them to do laundry and take a shower while the laundry is in progress.
After the shower, space will be provided for users to wait and avail themselves to other services, like job-hunting tools, as their clothing finishes the wash and dry process. A maximum of three to four people will be able to use it per day.
The downtown and westside branches have long provided towels and toiletries to those who need them so that they could shower at, say, the YMCA. But neither of the existing branches has an ideal layout for adding a shower, Howe said.
"Even though there are not a lot of public libraries doing this, there are a number of public spaces doing this [such as truck stops and airports] that we can look to for examples," she said. "We have to try things, and if we fail we learn things and try to do better."
Howe said, "Cleanliness is a human dignity issue," and libraries exist to give people access to things that they need to move forward.
"This is a small way we can make a difference," Howe said.
