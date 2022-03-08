On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization is collecting monetary donations to support children in Ukraine.
The collection will take place at the 12 Points CVS, 13th Street and Lafayette Avenue. One collection will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a second from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All donations will go to Save The Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund,which can help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psycho-social support and cash assistance.
For more information on the organization, go to https://bit.ly/3HStWXN
