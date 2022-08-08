12 Points to get another covered bus shelter

A covered bus shelter will soon be placed southeast of the intersection of North 13th Street and Maple Avenue.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved a request from 12 Points Revitalization Inc. for the covered bus stop. The group is partnering with Old National Bank, which is purchasing and paying for the installation of the bus shelter.
"Right now there is just a bench and a trash can," for a bus stop, said Tiffany Baker, development chair with 12 Points Revitalization Inc. "Right now the city is replacing the sidewalk there. We didn't plan that timing but it is pretty good timing."
Old National Bank, Baker said, "was able to get a surplus bus stop from Indiana State University, so we are able to repurpose that and put it into 12 Points, so it is a win-win for the community."
Mark Baker, also of 12 Points Revitalization, said, "a lot of people use that bus stop and there are people waiting there on that bench for the bus to come and go, so we thought it would be nice to have a covered bus stop there. Just another good piece of the streetscape there."
The site has enough sidewalk width to allow at least 4 1/2 feet of sidewalk accessible to pedestrians, according to Caleb Williams, a staff engineer for the city of Terre Haute. The bus stop is to be a minimum of 20 feet from the intersection in order to maintain sight lines for traffic.
There are two other covered bus stops in 12 Points, one by by Garfield Towers and another by Lang Apartments.
In other matters, the board approved:
• A request from The Bridge Church to close 19th Street from Seventh Avenue to Eighth Avenue from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 to raise money for a recovery program.
• A request from George Tofaute for a handicap parking space at 20 S. Fifth St. as the site does not have off-street parking.
• A request from Downtown Terre Haute/Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce to close Wabash Avenue from Sixth Street to Ninth Street from noon to midnight on Oct. 28 during the annual Haunted Haute for free trick-or-treating along with food trucks and other activities. The Haunted Haute event is slated to be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Traffic will be allowed to get through a First Financial Bank ATM on Wabash Avenue.
• A request from Foursquare Gospel Church to close Elm Street between North 12th and North 13th streets from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 for an annual community Harvest Party.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.