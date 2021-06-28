Members of 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County on Friday selected 12 Points Revitalization, Inc. to receive a donation of $10,400.
12 Points Revitalization exists to inspire economic development in a historic district of Terre Haute.
With the funds, 12 Points Revitalization will work this summer to beautify the streetscape of the 12 Points neighborhood with public art such as murals, sculptures and plants.
“This is the year of 12,” said Tiffany Baker, economic development chair for 12 Points Revitalization. “The 12 Points Historic District is coming back to life this year. Terre Haute is on the cusp of a lot of growth over the next 24 months. 12 Points Revitalization wants to see 12 Points become a true destination within our city. We want to see people shopping, eating, drinking and smiling in the neighborhood later this year. Thank you to 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County for sending a message that this neighborhood matters.”
“100+ Women Who Care reflect the people of Vigo County,” said Michael Pringle, president of 12 Points Revitalization. “They put their hearts into action with real dollars. We are thrilled here in 12 Points to receive, not only their heart support, but real support. With it, we will bring new life to our community. People, businesses and buildings are beginning to hope again. Thank you, 100+ Women Who Care! Because of you we are a Historic District with a future!”
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is one of five sponsored programs of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. A group of community minded individuals pool their money four times per year and decide together how it should be distributed.
The organization provides members with opportunities to understand the power of philanthropy as a vehicle for social change and to engage in thoughtful and systematic grant making.
The Community Foundation welcomes all interested parties to join as a guest at a 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County quarterly meeting.
For more information, visit wvcf.com/giving-circles or call the Community Foundation at 812-232-2234.
