12 Points Revitalization hits its $50,000 goal

Well ahead of the June 7 deadline, Twelve Points Revitalization Inc. has raised $50,000, which will be matched by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
The funds will be used to make significant streetscape improvements this summer in 12 Points, including string lights over the street on Lafayette Avenue, a gateway sign, free community WiFi in Gold Medal Park Plaza and bike racks.
“It’s such a huge goal, for us to reach it early is a really big message about how many people actually want to see some big changes come to 12 Points,” said Tiffany Baker, the organization’s economic development chair.
But the nonprofit isn’t stopping at $50,000. It is continuing to raise funds until the June 7 deadline, and while the extra dollars won’t be matched by the state, the group hopes to use it toward public art projects and planters. The group has talked to Art Spaces about possible sculptures.
“Twelve Points Revitalization has all kinds of goals … the more we can get, the more we can do,” Baker said.
As of Friday evening, 12 Points Revitalization had raised $54,486.
Those interested in donating can go to: www.Patronicity.com/yearof12.
Updates can be found at the 12 Points Revitalization Facebook page.
Other fundraisers are in the works.
Mark and Tiffany Baker grew up in Terre Haute and are now collaborating with 12 Points Revitalization, Inc. on their shared vision of economic development in 12 Points. “We are so pleased with the community coming together to support this neighborhood,” Tiffany Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.