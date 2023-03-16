Future plans for the 12 Points neighborhood — including a plaza paying tribute to the old Garfield High School — were introduced to the public this week at a town hall meeting hosted by the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative.
Susan Hamblen Mardis, a 65-year 12 Points resident, unveiled plans and images of Garfield Purple Eagle Plaza, which will be highlighted by sculptor Bill Wolfe’s statue of a purple eagle.
Truckstop, a food truck park, will reopen on April 1 at 1319 Lafayette Ave. On Thursdays through Saturdays, it will be home to six food trucks — two permanent eateries and a series of other rotating establishments.
Truckstop will offer “Dine and Donate” every Thursday, in which 20% of the trucks’ receipts will be dispersed to local nonprofits.
Two businesses — Madam’s Curiosities and the Amosami Cheesecake Company — are expected to open soon.
Tiffany Baker, economic chair for the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, is inventorying the area’s abandoned buildings. She also owns with her husband Mark eight buildings she’s offering to rent to prospective business owners.
Baker is likewise compiling a list of what businesses are missing in 12 Points. She said that the neighborhood is striving to accomplish the goal of having all basic human needs accessible by foot, so she’s hoping to attract a grocery store, restaurants and medical services to the area.
The 12 Points branch of the Vigo County Public Library — projected to open in 2024 — is expected to have a ripple effect on all of the neighborhood’s surrounding businesses, said Bo Turner, the initiative’s marketing chair. The library is also considering installing a splash pad.
Twelve Points Revitalization Initiative incoming President Pat Goodwin put out a call for volunteers to help on sundry upcoming events.
“We’re having so much success that it’s almost exhausting to keep up with everything,” Goodwin said.
A representative for sober-living home Phoenix House said that its occupants are eager to give back to the community in the neighborhood.
An April 8 event will begin at 8 a.m. with a 5K run and continue with a 5K walk and other activities, including an Easter egg hunt.
Greg Bell, one of the Olympians honored in 12 Points’ Gold Medal Park — now 93, he won the 1956 medal for long jump in Melbourne, Australia — will be part of the festivities.
A plethora of more than 50 other events, including a cornhole tournament, are in various planning stages. Some of the events are organized by the Initiative and others by groups coming to the 12 Points area.{/div}
