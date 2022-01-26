12 Points group touts accomplishments, seeks public input

Even Jennifer Mullen, the president of the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, Inc., is amazed at how much has been accomplished in the past two years — and she’s been cheering it along from the get-go.
“It seems like we started out pie in the sky, but it’s almost serendipitous the way everything’s unfolded,” Mullen said. “People have come together with similar visions. It just seems like it’s coming together — I don’t want to say seamlessly, but with a lot of positive energy surrounding the entire area.”
Nine new businesses opened in 12 Points in 2021, five murals were painted on the area’s buildings and just last week, an archway reading “Welcome to Historic 12 Points” was installed on Lafayette Avenue in the heart of the district.
“I didn’t think things would move this fast,” Mullen said, “but I’ll tell you what — every time a new mural or the arch goes up, that progress really gets people excited.”
And the march forward will continue today when 12 Points Revitalization hosts the first of a series of four community forums on how the public envisions how 12 Points will further grow and develop. Today’s meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the 12 Points location of Maryland Community Church, 2000 N. 13th St.
Future forums are set for from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 and 8 at the Vigo County Public Library. A virtual forum will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at https://bit.ly/3494xeq.
“We hope to get affirmation for our thoughts and our direction,” said Mike Pringle, 12 Points Revitalization’s vice president. “People might come up with things we’re missing or things that we don’t think is a priority that they think is a priority.”
“These [forums] will garner more interest,” Mullen said. “We’ll hear more from the residents in the area. The more people who come in with ideas, the better it is. After we have these community sessions, we’ll have a three-to-five year plan going forward.”
Pringle hopes to draw 50 to 60 people for each forum, and 12 Points Revitalization is dangling a carrot on a stick to lure attendees: At each meeting, three or four $25 gift cards from local businesses will be awarded.
“We’re making a big impact with the help of small business owners and private investors coming in,” Mullen said.
The 12 Points Revitalization Initiative’s 2022 officers are: president, Jennifer Mullen; VP, Mike Pringle; treasurer, Karen Long; secretary, Suzy Quick; events chair, Garri Knezevich; cleanup chairs, Schelia Romanelly and Ann Butwin; beautification chair, Cathie Bryant; fundraising chair, Mary Ann Mullen; and economic development chair, Tiffany Baker.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
