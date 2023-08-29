12 Points will stage its First Friday celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with two road closures on Lafayette.
The free event will feature 30-plus vendors, goats, food trucks and more. Kids can explore fire trucks, have fun in bounce castles and enjoy cotton candy.
Truckstop food trucks will included Me Hungry, Pudges BBQ, Cicely’s Compact Coney and Tropical Sno. Bring water bottles to fill up with Brenna, YOURWaterLady.
Featured vendors will include Paparazzi Bling it with Amy, Wicked Whimsy Whitney, Sacred Shadow Shop, Welsh Whim Farm (with a produce stand next to the Truckstop), Master Roachees, Tides of Tarot with Cortnee, Two Sister’s Herbs, La Finca Coffee Company, Glitteratti, Absolute House Care, Exotic Feline Rescue Center, 181st Intelligence Wing, Just the Two of Us, Dye Me Happy, Team of Mercy, Aris Farm, Krocs, goats from Old 40 Farm, Vigo County Library, Noah Gauer Designs and reTHink.
Sons & Spice Co is ready to debut its Sleepy Hollow cold brew and two new seasonings as part of its Terre Haute-themed “Hometown Collection.”
Upstairs at the Gosnell will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. with 14 creators and makers and an art contest and show, “Your Muse.”
Also, sample hand-crafted, artisan cheesecakes of all flavors and styles at Amosami Cheesecake Company, which staged a grand opening on Wednesday.
In addition, The Madam’s Curiosities will feature live spray paint artist Logan Dotson.
Next week
12 Points Creators Market has scheduled “A Kids Day” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 with chalk art to raise money for “Our Underground Railroad.“
The Local Vinyl will be celebrating its annual Rosebox Festival from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 9 with multiple local bands and vendors. Admission is $5 and kids are free.
