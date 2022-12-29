Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Periods of rain. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.