After enjoying his soft opening on Small Business Saturday, which remains his most lucrative day to date, John Cannaday is prepared for the grand opening of his venture, Twelve Points Book Company, today.
It will be the first official day that Cannaday will serve alcoholic beverages from his partners — beers from Afterburner, the Terre Haute Brewing Company and People’s Brewing Company out of Lafayette, as well as Chardonnay, a dry red and two roses from WaterTower Estates.
Cannaday had to delay serving drinks until the Health Department signed off its approval.
The grand opening runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will conclude with a concert at 6 p.m. by the bluegrass group High Lonesome.
Cannaday spent the Thursday before his grand opening celebrating a “completely unexpected reunion with high school friends from out of town. They came in not knowing it was [my bookstore] and we had a really nice chat.”
Cannaday has been encouraged by sales during the first month of business.
“Small Business Saturday was huge, and I can’t anticipate having days like that until next Small Business Saturday, but the Wednesday before Christmas was my second best day of the year,” he said.
His most popular titles have included John Meacham’s “And There was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” and Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” which places “David Copperfield” in Appalachia for both high comedy and tragedy.
“Once I get ‘Demon Copperhead’ in here, it’s off the shelf,” Cannaday said. “Meacham is moving a little more slowly, but because they move so well, I want to have copies in here.”
Cannaday also touted “We Deserve Monuments,” a young adult novel by debut author Jas Hammonds.
“It deals with generational trauma — being gay and Black in the deep South,” he said. “It’s the best book I’ve read this year — it wrecked me, but in a good way.”
Cannaday is also thinking ahead — he’s hoping to bring in feminist author Roxane Gay, author of “Difficult Women,” “Hunger” and “Bad Feminists” who will be speaking at Indiana State University in February, to sign books at his store, as well.
“I’d love to have her in here,” he said. “Her presence would really punctuate my hope for a having a more inclusive, diverse body of work here. It would be really great.”
Inclusiveness is at the top of the list of what Cannaday wants Twelve Points Book Company to be.
“People of all ages are still welcome despite the alcohol,” he said. In addition to the books, drinks and comfortable sofas, the store offers jigsaw puzzles and study spaces.
“I want it to be a community living room,” said Cannaday.
