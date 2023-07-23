John Cannaday, owner of the 12 Points Book Company, saddened many of his Facebook followers Thursday evening when he announced that he was closing the store.
Its last day will be July 29.
He attributed the decision to his new job as a flight nurse and, he said in an interview Friday, “my desire to spend more time with my family.
“I’m happy to have done it,” he said of running the book store.
David Rose, a customer, is a member of Central Christian Church’s book club, which emphasizes works examining social justice, and had come in to pick up a copy of “Torn: Rescuing the Gospel from the Gays-vs.-Christians Debate” by Justin Lee. He was crestfallen to hear the news.
“I’m so sorry you’re closing,” Rose told Cannaday.
“I’m disappointed,” Rose said after making his purchase. “I want other people to come over here to 12 Points. I’ve been to other places here, and thought, ‘OK, now we’ve got a bookstore — let’s support it.’”
He sighed, “Man. I’m sad because I know he worked really hard to keep it open and get people in here. I wish more people had come in to support him.”
In addition to books, Cannaday also offered beers from local breweries and wines from local vintners.
During the 12 Points Book Company’s final hurrah this week, the store will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., and everything will be 50% off or more.
The bookstore’s closure follows that of the nearby restaurant Great Giorno, which has also shuttered its doors.
Cannaday pointed out that a number of businesses are all slated to open in 12 Points in the near future.
The Amosami Cheesecake Company, Terre Foods grocery store and The Madam’s Curiosities, a market offering all manner of oddities, will be opening soon.
“The business environment is still good here,” Cannaday said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.