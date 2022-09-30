12 Points beautified and booming

The past year in 12 Points has been the very definition of progress. The once-blighted neighborhood has grown in recent years as business after business opens, and its beautification has preceded apace.
“The major thing that people talked about was the iron archway,” said Jennifer Mullen, president of 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, referring to the decorative sign that greets visitors as it spans Lafayette Ave. Erection of the archway was funded by a grant through Patronicity. “Tiffany and Mark Baker (who have supported numerous 12 Points projects) were the project managers of that. We’re gonna use the rest of the funds to put up lights along Lafayette.”
Also contributing to the neighborhood’s beautification is the proliferation of murals on buildings’ exterior walls. “Luckily, we have artists who are more than willing to put their time and vision into 12 Points,” Mullen said.
“There’s been some amazing advancements in the 12 Points neighborhood just within the last year of having so many local businesses open: Illumination Wellness, Ferm Fresh, Planty Lane, and the 12 Points Creators Market to name a few,” added Brenna Deal, coordinator of 12 Points Creators Market, which operates every Thursday evening.
Grant money also paid for the pavilion in front of Illumination Wellness. Community members are invited to book it — the Creators Market transpires there, and people can play music or engage in other activities there.
Apartments above the stores Son Spice, Ferm Fresh and Local Vinyl are now available. Terre Foods is still planning on locating in 12 Points. A cheesecake shop and a bookstore and tap room are expected to open before the end of the year.
That bookstore isn’t the only literary venture coming to 12 Points: “The other big thing that happened this year is the library made its announcement of coming into the area,” Mullen said. It will open within the next year in a former funeral home on Lafayette.
Two new covered bus stops will be arriving soon, one to be placed on 13th Street, where the city repaved a sidewalk. “That sidewalk hadn’t seen the light of day in a decade,” said Mullen, who hopes more sidewalks are on the way.
Mullen also touted Local Vinyl’s Rosebox Music Festival, now in its second year, and its fourth annual car show, which has been relocated to Collett Park because the influx of cars has expanded the event.
Also in the past year, RJL Solutions began staging community forums to get feedback for a five-year plan for the area. The Revitalization Initiative will be working with City Council members to rezone the area for commercial developers.
The proliferation of small businesses in 12 Points has not created a competitive market but just the opposite — the stores in the neighborhood are supportive of one another.
“The thing that’s unique about Terre Haute is that the small business owners help one another — they sell each other’s products. It’s really cool,” said Mullen.
“There has been so much collaborative efforts to support the neighborhood and especially to entrepreneurs,” agreed Deal. “A big reason for that is because when we support our local entrepreneurs we are supporting our community.”
“Everybody roots for everybody and I always say that Terre Haute’s a town with such a big heart,” Mullen added. “If somebody needs help, there’s always somebody who’s gonna help them. That would be hard to find in a bigger town.”
Mullen marveled that as 12 Points has grown, so has the number of people offering to contribute to it expansion.
“It’s not even pulling teeth to get people to help — they’ll just email, ‘How can I help?’” she said.
But she credits members of the Revitalization Initiative with its germ of an idea that got the ball rolling.
“Our board, those core people have been in it since the beginning,” Mullen said. “They’re doers and they’re dreamers. It’s easy to be optimistic now — it wasn’t at first, people would come in and say, ‘That’s never gonna work.’ But if you get the doers and the dreamers and the believers, it kind of takes off.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
