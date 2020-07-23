Twelve people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges as part of a warrant sweep by Clay County authorities.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said several months of undercover investigations resulted in 16 arrest warrants issued Wednesday.
Assisting in the sweep were Brazil and Clay City Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Arrests were made on 12 of the 16 warrants, with four others not located.
As of 9:30 a.m. today, police were still looking for Dennis Alan Stevens, 34, and Teresa Pipes, 50, both of Brazil, and Joseph Adkins, 43, of Staunton, on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Dustin Halfacre, 33, is wanted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the sheriff's office at 812-446-3545.
Arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine were William Tyler Sutherland, 25, of Cloverdale; Jonathan Alexander, 28, of Harmony; and Shannon Barger, 42, Kyleigh Davis, 25, Tyler Okulovich, 36, Donal Martin, 51, Gary Atkinson, 28, Tony Helt, 55, Christina Reynolds, 49, Douglas Rose, 40, Kimberly Grigsby-Rose, 44, and Tiffany Rominger, 23, all of Brazil.
