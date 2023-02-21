An investigation into a child solicitation ring by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and other agencies this weekend resulted in the arrest of 12 men, police said Tuesday.
Joining the sheriff's deputies were Predator Catchers Inc., West Terre Haute Police, Seelyville's Town Marshal and the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, said Derek Fell, operations chief for the sheriff's office.
The investigation targeted on adults preying on children less than 16 years old. Booked on child solicitation charges were:
• Zachary Collester, 31, Terre Haute;
• Travis Welch, 35, Terre Haute;
• Danny Montgomery III, 25, Terre Haute;
• Michael Rogers, 51, Terre Haute;
• Kirkland Livingston, 25, of Terre Haute;
• William Joiner, 44, of Terre Haute;
• Jeremy Harshbarger, 33, of Terre Haute;
• Noble Jackson, 23, of West Union, Ill.;
• James Crowe, 31, of Jasonville;
• Bryan Patterson, 29, of Terre Haute;
• James Scot, 51, of Terre Haute;
• Travis Kraemer, 31, of Terre Haute.
