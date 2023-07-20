Eleven people with ties to the Wabash Valley were named to IBJ Media's Indiana 250, a list of the state’s most influential and impactful leaders released Thursday.
The list was compiled after research by staff at Indiana Business Journal, Inside Indiana Business and Indiana Lawyer, according to IBJ.
The list can be found at Indiana250.com, which also offers copies for sale.
Education and nonprofit
Robert Coons, President of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology since November 2018, has worked there for 33 1/2 years. IBJ wrote, "Under his leadership, the college has completed a $240 million fundraising campaign and has become more diverse and inclusive." Coons told IBJ he advises young people to “Set big goals, but be willing to take small bites.”
Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis is the first woman and the second ISU graduate in the position. "She and her team strive to create an exceptional higher education experience for students at an affordable cost," IBJ wrote. "Their ultimate goal is to help more students complete their degrees."
ISU grad Kent Kramer leads the 4,500 employees of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, two-thirds of whom have a significant employment barrier. According to IBJ, "Kramer is focused on being a good steward of the public’s donations, growing the organization and helping to employ, educate and serve more Hoosiers."
Civic Leadership
Entrepreneur Greg Gibson has founded, owned or led more than 50 companies spanning a variety of industries, including trucking and transportation, excavation, coal mining, commercial and residential real estate development, and hospitality and food service. He told IBJ that his toughest challenge is “Recognizing that some outcomes are completely out of my control."
Rose-Hulman alumnus Kyle Hupfer was elected chair of the Indiana Republican Party in 2017 and managed Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reelection campaign in 2020. He is also a co-owner and CEO of Indiana Liquor Group. He is an avid hunter and told IBJ, "My dog Minnie is both a great family pet and my companion and partner while bird hunting."
Health Care and Life Sciences
Brian Bauer previously served as president of Terre Haute Regional Hospital and has been Indiana University Health’s Fort Wayne president since January 2019. He is also owner of a seafood, steak and sushi restaurant in Fort Wayne called Umi and a co-owner of the Indy Eleven soccer club.
ISU grad Dr. Lisa Harris leads Eskenazi Health, a health care system that also serves as a training ground for the Indiana University School of Medicine. IBJ noted, "The Lown Institute Hospitals Index has ranked Eskenazi Health as one of the nation’s top 100 health systems for social responsibility, and Becker’s Hospital Review has ranked Eskenazi Health as one of its 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare."
Logistics and Transportation
Fred Cartwright has led Conexus Indiana, a nonprofit advocating for advanced manufacturing and logistics sectors, since July 2021. IBJ noted, "Last year, the Indiana Economic Development Corp., in partnership with Conexus, awarded 186 Manufacturing Readiness Grants totaling $22.7 million, supporting $352.7 million in technology-enabled capital investment among manufacturers."
Rose-Hulman grad Jeffrey Harrison leads a utility that provides natural gas, thermal energy, water and wastewater services to more than 800,000 people and businesses in the Indianapolis area. He served as chair of Business Equity for Indy, which aims to create a more inclusive business climate, and currently serves on the Rose-Hulman board.
ISU grad Marsha (Stone) Wurster "leads commercial, business development and revenue-generating activities for the Indianapolis International Airport, including air service development, which involves recruiting nonstop routes and new airlines," IBJ reported. "She also oversees the airport’s concessions program."
Real Estate, Retail and Construction
Paul Thrift founded Thompson Thrift Development with John Thompson in 1986 and today serves as president and CEO. IBJ noted, "The business has grown into a nationally recognized full-service real estate company that has developed more than $4 billion of ground-up real estate projects." It has offices in Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Denver, Dallas, Houston and Phoenix.
IBJ Media launched the Indiana 250 program last year. About two-thirds of the people on the 2023 list were also on the inaugural Indiana 250. Elected officials were not eligible for the list.
