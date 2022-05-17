Eleven Wabash Valley high school students and future educators are among 200 statewide to receive Next Generation Hoosier Educators scholarships from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and additional factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
Local recipients are: Faith Southard and Olivia Effner, Vigo County; Emma Dickison, Kaylee Miller and Shelby Cobb, Clay County; Jessica Sutton, Kelsie Blair and Matthew Lacy, Parke County; Mary Mckinney, Sullivan County; and Knic Royer and Mckenzie Sorg, Vermillion County.
A total of 627 students applied for the 2022-23 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, a 43% increase in applications compared to last year.
Applications were received from learners representing 270 high schools in 86 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Additionally, 75% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors, with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the top 20% of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
“Recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators scholarship will bring dedication, creativity and passion to classrooms across the state,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. "It’s encouraging to see so many students committed to teaching in Indiana as the number of applicants increases each year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.