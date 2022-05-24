The Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its 10th Annual Memorial Day 5K run/walk and 1 mile fun run on Monday to honor veterans and those currently serving.
The fun run begins at 8:40 a.m. in Deming Park. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. in Deming Park, go to Dobbs Park and back to Deming.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. at the Torner Center. Parking on the soccer field will be available through the back gate of the park off of Keane Lane for all runners and spectators.
There will be awards for the 5K race in all age groups, as well as overall male and female. Door prizes will be given away during the event.
Gold sponsors include B & B Foods, Pippen Dental and Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau. For questions, call the Torner Center at 812-232-0147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.