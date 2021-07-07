102-year-old graduates high school

As Gladys Wright arrived at the Paris Union school district administrative offices, she was greeted by the Paris high school marching band and a large group of supporters to cheer her on.
After all, it’s not every day that someone 102 years old earns a high school diploma.
In a ceremony at the Adult Education Center, with family, educators and government officials present, School Board president Kevin Knoepfel presented Wright with the diploma she wasn’t able to earn in 1936 because of an illness that forced her to leave school as a high school senior.
It was during the Depression and she had to go to work for her family.
On Wednesday, she accepted her diploma, and turned the tassel, with much joy and a few tears. The crowd cheered. “You’re one of us, Gladys. You’re a [Paris] Tiger,” said Jeremy Larson, superintendent of Paris Union School District No. 95.
She received 200 cards congratulating her from across the country, as well as letters from the Illinois governor and U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin. She received recognition from the state senate and house of representatives.
“If I had graduated in 1936, look at what I would have missed,” she quipped.
Receiving the diploma felt “wonderful,” she told reporters. She figured she would get her diploma through the mail and didn’t expect such a big celebration. Wright said she appreciated all the effort by the school district to assist her in achieving her goal.
“I’m real proud. I’m glad I got it,” she said.
Asked how she felt about having her high school diploma in hand, she laughed, “I’ve been thinking about applying for a job.” She thought about going to the school board, “but I was afraid I’d get his job,” she said, pointing to Larson — a comment that drew laughter.
She said she has a good ‘job’ at the “Templeton family restaurant.” She lives with her daughter, Sandy Templeton, and often helps with baking. “We have some pretty good food. I think I’ll stick with what I’ve got,” Wright said.
Wright urges those who don’t have a high school diploma to “get after it. It’s well worth it.”
Her daughter, Sandy Templeton, praised the school district for providing the opportunity. Her mom “is as proud as can be. It amazes me that it even mattered to her” to get a high school diploma after all these years, she said.
Paris Mayor Craig Smith declared Wednesday Gladys Wright day and gave her a key to the city.
Larson said during the event, “Today is Gladys’ day. We are so honored to have her here with us as our oldest adult graduate. We’re so proud of her,” he said, as those in the audience cheered.
It was a lifelong regret of hers that she never finished, Larson said previously. Wright, originally from Indiana, now lives in Paris with her daughter.
Wright decided she wanted to go back to school and earn the diploma. After tracking down her school records, the Paris school district was able to admit Wright to its adult education program and have her complete her missing credits. She recently finished her coursework.
“She understands there is dignity and respect in receiving an education,” Larson said during the ceremony.
Born Aug. 23, 1918 during the Spanish flu, Wright grew up in a three-room farmhouse in Clay County, Indiana, the fifth of 11 children.
She married Glen Wright in May 1946 after he returned from World War II, and they lived their entire marriage in the same house in Jasonville. They had one daughter, Sandy.
As a teen-ager, Wright had attended Coalmont High School, but in 1936, she developed appendicitis the spring of her senior year and missed completion of her studies and graduation.
