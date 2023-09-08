100+ Women Who Care Vigo County recently staged its third quarter meeting to nominate, advocate and select a nonprofit to collectively support. After hearing presentations from three local organizations, members chose the Wabash Valley Crew to receive $9,400.
The Wabash Valley Crew launched seven years ago. Vigo County has a valuable asset for this emerging sport — the Wabash River. Knowing that, Jack Hill, in partnership with James Owen, established this club.
Participation includes over 15 members in grades eight through 12. WVC has also launched the area's first-ever collegiate rowing team at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. This unique opportunity has drawn people from all over the states to Vigo County, creating opportunities for our students and businesses.
The money donated will go toward the building of a boathouse. These funds will be maximized through the WVC’s current matching grant opportunity. Every gift is matched by a Wabash Valley Community Foundation grant, of up to $150,000. They currently have $119,000 with four months left to fundraise.
“The boathouse is foundational to WVC’s efforts to promote rowing to students in the local community regardless of income and to champion water recreation and improved health outcomes in the local community,” said Owen. “A boathouse will allow WVC to expand its educational program in local schools, host out-of-state teams that have expressed interest in training on the Wabash River, and hold regattas that will an estimated $500,000 per event to the local economy. From all members of the Wabash Valley Crew, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for the most generous gift from the 100+ Women Who Care of Vigo County.”
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is a sponsored program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Members are provided with opportunities to experience the power of philanthropy as a vehicle for social change and to engage in thoughtful and systematic grant-making. This group offers social, educational and engagement opportunities and helps provide a more thorough understanding of philanthropy and community needs. Giving Circles are unique in that each operates based on its members' input, consent and will. These groups provide financial support to local nonprofit agencies and organizations through nominations, presentations and voting each quarter. The yearly tax-deductible cost of membership is $525.
The Community Foundation welcomes all interested parties to join as a guest at a 100+ Women Who Care quarterly meeting. For additional information, call the Community Foundation at 812-232-2234 or visit wvcf.org/giving-circles/100-women-who-care-vigo-county.
