100+ Women Who Care gives $11,200 to Reach Services

100+ Women Who Care Vigo County on Thursday donated $11,200 to Reach Services to support Pathways Day Center, a community daytime center for community members with nowhere to go.
At the center, people will be able to receive basic needs and services from community providers in one location.
Pathways will offer a welcoming space with a common area, multiple bathrooms, shower facilities, laundry services, mailboxes, internet and a variety of classes for those facing homelessness. It will provide comprehensive, dignified services to anyone in need.
The center is planned for a 4,500-square-foot building at 504 S. 15th St.
Although Reach Services is the lead agency, many organizations have already committed services to support the center. Those agencies include Wabash Valley Health Center, Hamilton Center, Catholic Charities, the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley, Truman House, InteCare, Families by Choice, Manna from Seven and several others.
“Reach is thrilled and very appreciative for the financial support we are receiving from 100 Women Who Care," Reach Services Executive Director Susie Thompson said in a news release.
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is sponsored by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The giving circle is a group of community-minded individuals who pool their money four times per year and decide together how it should be distributed. It is one of five such circles organized by the WVCF and its affiliates, Clay County Community Foundation and Sullivan County Community Foundation.
For more information, visit the 100+ Women Who Care website at wvcf.com/giving-circles or call the the foundation at 812-232-2234.
