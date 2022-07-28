10 years smoke-free: Tobacco-Free Vigo Coalition celebrates a decade of success

Shelly Rigsby Stuthers, a member of the Tobacco-Free Vigo Coalition from its inception, celebrated 10 years of living in a smoke-free Vigo County by wearing a T-shirt the coalition created back when it first began advocating for stronger nonsmoking laws.
Her T-shirt read, “Clean Air Everywhere for Our Smoke-Free Community.”
“I saw it in my closet and said, ‘I’ve got to wear it today!’” she said Thursday. She wore it while manning Shawnee Health Care’s “Black Lung Program” tent at an event celebrating the anniversary outside the Booker T. Washington Recreation Center.
Sarah Knoblock, who for the past three years has served as the coalition’s program director for Vigo and Sullivan Counties, recalled the original coalition’s movement.
“The tobacco-free coalition did a lot of advocacy, grassroots work, talking to a lot of politicians, getting folks on board and a lot of local support to have stronger smoke-free ordinances that would cover all workplaces,” Knoblock explained. “It’s a stronger law than just the state law, covering bars, any indoor space at a place of employment. It’s been 10 years so Vigo County’s breathing a lot easier.”
County Commissioner Chris Switzer, who attended the event, recalled that a lot of bars were hesitant about the ordinance, but resigned to its inevitability.
“After we did it, a lot of other counties followed suit,” he said.
Knoblock added, “We’ve seen how it’s decreased deaths from lung cancer over the years. A few months after the ordinances went into place, there was a third party commissioned by the [Vigo County] Department of Health that did air analysis in the areas where there had been smoking, and it went from a very unhealthy amount to a healthy amount because second-hand smoke wasn’t there any more.”
“It was an exciting time, you could visibly see the change in our community when it went into place that July,” Stuthers recalled. “You could go more places if you were sensitive to smoke. It created a good change in our community.”
Ten years represents “a great milestone,” Stuthers continued. “It’s surprising how fast the years go by. Now, it seems our community would expect smoke-free environments, when back then it was a new thing for our community.”
Tina Elliott has been with the coalition since the beginning as well. “I have a family history of tobacco use and heart disease, and that’s why I got involved with the coalition,” she said, adding that she has also worked with the Indiana Rural Health Association.
She said the decade-old ordinance “shows that Terre Haute is progressive. We are very fortunate to be known as the very first city to have a smoke-free casino to be built here, and we are blessed to have our city and county councils and our mayor to push that through.”
Knoblock agreed. “They’ll have this new facility and it’ll smell like a clean, new place and that will protect all the workers and all the patrons,” she said.
Coalition members and children taking part in Chances and Services for Youth’s summer camp were in attendance, with several tents offering information on how to stop smoking. kids enjoyed free snow cones from a food truck.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
