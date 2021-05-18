A Friday evening motorcycle crash resulted in the death of a Terre Haute man and serious injury to an 11-year-old boy.
Tyler E. Miller, 29, was pronounced dead Friday evening at Union Hospital following the 6:11 p.m. crash on Wabash Avenue at Woodridge Street.
Jacob Miller, a passenger on the motorcycle driven by Tyler Miller, was also taken to Union Hospital. He was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist the family with financial costs from the accident.
According to a crash report, Tyler Miller was driving an eastbound Harley Davidson motorcycle approaching Woodridge Street when a northbound vehicle pulled out in front of the motorcycle.
Linda Duerlinger, 46, of Terre Haute, told police she had stopped at the intersection to turn left onto Wabash Avenue. Duerlinger said she looked both ways before turning and did not see the approaching motorcycle. She said as she was turning, the motorcycle hit the driver’s side of her Kia Sportage, causing her vehicle to spin around.
Tyler Miller was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said, adding that Jacob’s helmet had fallen off prior to the crash.
Two witnesses told police they saw the crash as it happened. Two other people said they heard the crash and performed CPR on Tyler Miller.
