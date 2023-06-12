Indiana State University has received a $1.225 million gift from Darwin McCallian, a 1975 alumnus of the College of Arts and Sciences, as part of the university's Be So BOLD campaign.
McCallian graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from ISU. During his time as a student, he was regularly involved in campus activities such as theater, Blue Berets, Tandemonia, Campus Revue and Songfest.
In 1981, he received his MBA from the University of Baltimore. During his professional career, McCallian worked in various roles at the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, the Justice Department and the Treasury Department before retiring in 2008.
Part of his gift — $225,000 — will establish the Darwin McCallian Executive Leadership Forum Endowment. This forum will bring influential thought leaders to the Scott College of Business to share their leadership philosophy, business expertise, professional experiences and career journeys with students, faculty and the campus community.
“Through thoughtful collaboration with Dean [Terry] Daugherty, we were able to create a forum that will significantly expand the traditional classroom experience, which is something I have been dreaming of since the 1970s,” said McCallian. “It is my hope that future speakers will be graduates of the Scott College of Business who had attended earlier forums when they were students and grew into well-rounded professionals in the business world.”
The remaining $1 million of his gift is a commitment in his estate and will establish the Darwin McCallian Endowed Professor of Business.
“Establishing a professorship in business bestows a level of prestige that is unique and tremendously valuable for the college long-term, and the McCallian Executive Leadership Forum will bring influential industry professionals to campus that share their knowledge with our current students,” Daugherty said.
