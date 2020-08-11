In what could be one of the few races this year, 40 high school cross country teams are slated to compete Saturday in the Valley Kickoff at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
It will bring about 1,000 runners, said Ed Jarvis, athletic director for Terre Haute South Vigo High School which is hosting the event at 599 S. Tabortown, east of Terre Haute.
"With all the cases (of COVID-19) and the uncertainty, the hope is we get a full (cross country) season for the kids," Jarvis said Tuesday.
The interest in the race grew in the past week from several hundred runners to 1,000.
"Runners will start in every other box and we all went through (Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren) Brucken, who stated that spectators need to have masks on the entire time, that they physically distance within six feet and are really only to be with their family cohort," Jarvis said.
The event will have five races to thin out the number of runners, Jarvis said.
"We will probably limit bleachers. The course is so big, so it is hard to put some restrictions," he said. "We are trying everything we can and we really prefer only parents come, but we are not making that a restriction, but making that a preference."
Additionally, once girls races are completed, Jarvis is asking that those runners and parents then leave the facility, to help further reduce numbers at the cross country course.
David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the agency is not allowing tents to discourage groups gathering, but teams can use tarps on the ground to designate their area.
On Tuesday, Patterson told the board of directors of the Convention & Visitors Bureau that the NCAA Division I teams have until Aug. 21 to determine what they will do. NCAA Division III and Division II teams have canceled fall championships. Patterson told the board Division 1 could move cross country championships to the spring, but said that is "an informed guess. We will see."
Patterson said the course is currently slated to host the Terre Haute Saving Bank Invitational on Sept. 5.
It also is to host the Vigo County School Corp.'s Middle School Championship for cross country on Sept. 23 and the IHSAA State Cross Country Championship on Oct. 10. Those events could change, Patterson said.
