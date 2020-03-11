As part of Indiana State University's Give to Blue Day, which is today, a number of Terre Haute restaurants will provide a portion of their sales back to ISU.
Crossroads Cafe and Saratoga are participating during today's lunch time hours.
Fifth Street Nutrition has an alumni event planned from 5 to 7 p.m.
And local McDonald's will promote Give to Blue Day from 4 to 7 p.m.
Culver's also is participating. It is offering a $3 Sycamore Shake or a $3 Sycamore Sundae; 100% of the proceeds will go to Give to Blue.
Restaurant participation is being done through a partnership between the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Indiana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.