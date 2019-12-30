On Monday, the Vigo County Prosecutor's office awarded nearly $25,000 in grants to six local substance use disorder recovery groups to support their programs.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt met with leaders of the local recovery community to thank them for their work in supporting people with substance use disorder and giving people hope.
Grant applicants submitted requests for assistance in areas including scholarships for participants, new breath test equipment and vehicle repairs. The programs and amounts given were:
•The Avenues — $4,000.
•Club Soda — $5,827.
• Next Step — $5,290.
•Odyssey House — $3,000.
• Teen Challenge — $3,300.
•Truman House — $3,500.
In presenting the checks, Modesitt thanked the groups for doing the hard work and being on the front lines of helping people with substance use disorders. "Our ultimate goal is to get people right and get them to be productive citizens, and law abiding citizens."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.