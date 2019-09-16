The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch tonight will discuss school safety and combating gun violence.
The public is welcome at the meeting, which is at 6:30 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.
“Local NAACP leaders share the concern of parents, students, teachers, and school administrators about having a safe, secure learning environment in our schools during a time when we are plagued with an epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings”, Sylvester Edwards, NAACP branch president, said in a news release.
Travis Chesshir, safety coordinator for Vigo County School Corp., will be featured presenter.
He will talk about the School Corporation’s Safety program and be able to explain the measures in place to protect students and teachers. The handling of recent local school incidents (such as look-alike weapons) may provide insight into current practices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.