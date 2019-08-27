People who would like to comment on a pending Duke Energy request for a rate increase may do so at a public hearing of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 in the auditorium at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, 3737 S. Seventh St.
Hearings also are set for Sept. 9 at the Carmel High School auditorium and Oct. 1 in the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. services center.
All hearings begin at 6 p.m., although the public is encourage to arrive by 5:45 p.m.
Additionally, written comments will be accepted through Oct. 23.
At each hearing, consumers will be able to speak directly to the commission, under oath and on the record, regarding the case.
Commissioners are not allowed to answer questions about the case. However, representatives of the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor before, during, and after the hearing to address questions about the process.
The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Utility Regulatory Commission. It is scheduled to file its testimony to the commission by Oct. 30.
Duke Energy in early July announced it seeks to increase its revenue by about $395 million, which would result in an overall rate increase of about 15 percent across all of its customer groups.
If approved, the increase would be added to bills in two steps, with about a 13 percent increase in mid-2020 and a 2 percent increase in 2021. Timing will depend on commission action.
According to Duke, its request would raise a monthly residential electric bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours from $120.30 to $142.95 if the increase is fully implemented.
Duke says it is seeking the rate increase due to increases in operating and maintenance costs and to pay for numerous capital improvements. The power company cites:
- Implementation of advanced metering throughout its Indiana service territory;
- Ash pond closures and remediation at its coal-fired generating facilities;
- Plans to retire certain coal-fired generation units earlier than originally scheduled;
- Tree trimming and vegetation management costs;
- Plug-in electric vehicle incentives, and additional improvements throughout the utility’s Indiana transmission and distribution system including line sensors and additional grid technology.
Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the utility consumer counselor's website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm or by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov.
Consumsers also may mail written comments to Consumer Services Staff, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45253” or Duke Energy. Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can call the consumer services staff toll-free at 888-441-2494.
The utility counselor needs to receive written comments no later than Oct. 23. A final order in the case is expected in April 2020.
