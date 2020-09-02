Another 41 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Vigo County Health Department, putting total local cases at 1,418 as of today.
In a graphic posted today on the local health department Facebook page, a weekly COVID-19 chart shows more than 800 cases have been reported in the previous four weeks, accounting for more than half of the COVID-19 cases in the county.
Sullivan County reported another death due to COVID-19 for a total of nine deaths and 296 cases of the novel coronavirus.
In today's update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Clay County reported eight new cases for a total of 241. Parke County reported one new case for 80 total. Vermillion County added two cases for 96 total.
In the eight-county District 7 of west central Indiana – which includes Greene, Owen and Putnam counties – an additional 10 cases were reported. The district now has 3,055 cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 77 deaths.
ISDH today announced that 871 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 95,750 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,106 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,092,596 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,083,765 on Tuesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
