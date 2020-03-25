Virus Outbreak Indiana

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, speaks as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb listens during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Indianapolis.

 AP Photo/Darron Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a media briefing Wednesday to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will join him at 2:30 p.m., today (Wednesday, March 25).

More information may be found at the ISDH website at in.gov/coronavirus/ and the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

