INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a media briefing Wednesday to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will join him at 2:30 p.m., today (Wednesday, March 25).
More information may be found at the ISDH website at in.gov/coronavirus/ and the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
