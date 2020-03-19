A homicide is being investigated by Linton police after a man's body was found Wednesday in an abandoned house.
Police were told about a man's body in a house on the southeast side of Linton and found him "surrounded by suspicious circumstances," according to a news release.
The investigation continues and no other details will be released. The man's identity will not be released until the next-of-kin are notified.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Linton Police at 812-847-4411 or report anonymous tips to Greene County Crime Stoppers at 812-847-5643.
