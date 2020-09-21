A Lewis man faces multiple criminal charges in connection to gunfire, a crash and a vehicle pursuit early Sunday.
About 1:30 a.m., city police responded in the south parking lot of Candlewood Suites in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue for a report of gunshots.
The victim told police he was shot at while in his truck. While fleeing the area, the victim's truck struck another vehicle at the Ninth and Ohio streets. The victim's truck rolled onto its side. The victim and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.
Meanwhile, police located the suspect in the gunfire and attempted to stop his vehicle.
A pursuit of the vehicle ended in Lewis in southern Vigo County.
Chance Kernstein, 36, was taken into custody on charge s of criminal recklessness, intimidation, pointing a firearm and resisting arrest, all felonies, as well as false reporting and reckless driving as misdemeanors.
Kernstein has pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and violation of a home detention order.
