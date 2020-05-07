This story was updated 3:45 p.m. to reflect comment from Spectacle Entertainment Vice Chairmen Greg Gibson.

It appears two senior officials have stepped away from the gaming company vying for a casino license in Vigo County.

According to an emailed statement from the Indiana Gaming Commission, Spectacle Entertainment CEO and Chairman Rod Ratcliff and Vice President and General Counsel John Keeler are no longer involved in Spectacle Jack LLC's operations.

Spectacle Jack is a subsidiary of Spectacle Entertainment and would be the company operating a Vigo casino, if Spectacle Jack's revised application is approved by the gaming commission.

"As you’ll recall, the meeting in February was postponed as a result of information in court filings out of the Eastern District of Virginia," wrote Jenny Reske, deputy director of the Indiana Gaming Commission.

"Spectacle Entertainment, Mr. Ratcliff and Mr. Keeler have fully cooperated with the IGC’s review of this matter but indicated they wished to provide a voluntary remedy which would allow commission consideration without additional delay.

"The amended application reflects that Mr. Ratcliff and Mr. Keeler are no longer involved in Spectacle Jack’s operations," Reske wrote in answer to Tribune-Star questions.

The two appear to have stepped away from prospective operations in Vigo County, as noted in an amended application submitted to the commission on March 13.

Their role with the larger company, Spectacle Entertainment, was not addressed by the commission's statement.

Greg Gibson, vice chairman of Spectacle and Terre Haute businessman, did not respond directly to the reported leadership changes but said he's glad to see the commission moving forward with the application process.

"I am happy to see the Indiana Gaming Commission moving forward with a virtual meeting regarding Vigo County's casino license," Gibson said in a text. "I am looking forward to making our presentation and their consideration of our efforts. I hope to add more detail after the meeting next Friday."

The commission announced Wednesday a virtual meeting May 15, at which time action on Spectacle Jack's application is expected.

With the voluntary changes -- made after the formal application period had closed -- Reske said commission staff conducted a review and found the application meets the requirements of statute.

In addition, the components of the application remain unchanged, including the casino design and capital investment.

Reske added that the commission's consideration of the Vigo County license, "should not be construed to mean that we have reached any conclusion regarding the matters referenced in documents out of the Eastern District of Virginia."

"... As we previously explained, there is a difference between granting a new license and those rights afforded to current licensees. The IGC’s review continues as Spectacle Entertainment has ownership of Majestic Star Casino" in Gary, Indiana.

The commission was expected to act on Spectacle Jack's application in February, but canceled that meeting after it was made aware of a federal elections campaign case being prosecuted in Virginia that might involve an executive or executives with Spectacle Entertainment, parent company of Spectacle Jack.

The information that gave rise to the Gaming Commission’s probe became public Jan. 23 in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia.

There, Charles O’Neill of Strategic Campaign Group Inc. pleaded guilty to conspiring in a 2015 scheme to funnel more than $15,000 from an Indianapolis-based gaming company to a campaign for a candidate for the U.S. House from Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District.

Involved in the scheme, the government says, were “Person A … the vice president and general counsel of Company A, a gaming corporation formed in Delaware and based in Indianapolis, IN.”

The company and individual were not named in court documents, but the Gaming Commission said it understood the company in question to be “Centaur Gaming.”

The commission also said, “Certain key people in that company now own and operate Spectacle Gaming, the holder of the Majestic Star Casino license in Gary. Spectacle is also currently undertaking a land-based casino project in Gary and pursuing the new casino license in Vigo County.”

Reske said the commission is pleased to see the application able to move forward again.

"We’re pleased Spectacle Jack was able to amend their application in order to allow this matter to move forward," Reske said. "The legislature awarded this economic development tool to Vigo County, and we view it as a very positive development to be able to take the next necessary steps."

In Terre Haute, Spectacle Jack plans a 100,000-square-foot, $125 million enterprise to be operated under the Hard Rock International brand and called the Rocksino. It could potentially employ 600.

By way of a wagering tax and supplemental wagering tax, a Terre Haute casino is projected to generate more than $7 million for local governments and for business development.

Additionally, per the local development agreement, Spectacle would pay about $3 million based on $100 million adjusted gross receipts. The proposed agreement also calls for a payment equal to 3 percent of the company’s net commission received from any sports wagering vendor.

