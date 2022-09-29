With four races scheduled this week, the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course is preparing for competitions projected to bring nearly 10,000 runners and spectators to Vigo County.
Events began with the Vigo County middle school cross country championship Wednesday.
On Friday, the 2022 Cross Country Town Twilight college division will take place, while both the Indiana Middle School Cross Country state championships and the NIKE XC Town Twilight race are scheduled for Saturday.
“This is a packed week for runners, with championships and divisions bringing them all right here to Terre Haute,” said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a news release. “This course continues to be a destination for the sport."
Between the four races, more than 5,000 runners will tread the course. The Twilight College Division offers the first of its kind held as a night race, with most scheduled during the day in years past.
On Saturday evening, more than 2,700 high school runners will take the course at dusk for the NIKE XC Town Twilight race.
The LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course continues to help spearhead the tourism industry in Terre Haute and Vigo County, Patterson said.
To view the race schedules and learn more, visit laverngibson.com.
