An autopsy is planned today for a man found dead in his vehicle in Illinois following a vehicle pursuit from Vigo County late Monday.
Illinois State Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Department responded to a pursuit on westbound Interstate 70 about 9:40 p.m.
Preliminary reports indicated a man was wanted for a recent attempted homicide in Indiana, and the man was reported to be armed, Illinois State Police said.
About 9:50 p.m., the man's car sustained a flat tire and traveled off the road near the 153-mile marker in Clark County
After police secured the scene, the man was found dead in his vehicle, ISP said.
The Clark County Sheriff's Department requested ISP to investigate the incident. No other information was available.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office was involved in the pursuit.
