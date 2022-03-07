John H. Moore, Indiana State University's ninth president, is being remembered as a great mentor, a good listener, a kind person and someone who encouraged the involvement of others in decision-making.
Moore, who was ISU president from 1992-2000, died Saturday at age 82.
Diann McKee, now senior vice president for finance and administration, worked in the office of planning and budget during Moore's tenure.
"He was wonderful. He was funny. He was kind. He was a great mentor; he was a great mentor to me. He gave me opportunities at an early stage in my career I think have been critical to the role I play today. I owe him a lot for that. I will be forever grateful," McKee said.
Paul Edgerton, who was vice president for student affairs under Moore, said the former ISU president "was a joy to work for. ... He was who he said he was; he was open and a great listener. He worked hard at involving other people in the decision-making process but had the guts to make the tough decisions when he had to."
Moore's skills as an administrator "were considerable," Edgerton said. "He was always looking to get better" and attended workshops and other programs to learn new ways of doing things for the betterment of the university.
ISU's ninth president also was very student oriented, Edgerton said. "He had lot of contact with them. He saw students as more than just a number to be counted at graduation. He saw them as contributors to whatever the university was doing at the time."
Moore also was a great listener, Edgerton said. When he first came to campus, Moore sought feedback from many administrators, faculty and students and asked about university strengths and areas needing improvement.
Moore strongly encouraged that kind of thinking and feedback. When leaders such as a new university president start their tenure that way, "It really energizes almost everyone else to renew their commitment to the institution. You feel you are part of what is going on," Edgerton said.
During Moore’s presidency, ISU built the Richard G. Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts, the John T. Myers Technology Center and Oakley Place at the southwest entrance to campus.
He appointed the university's first female vice president, first female athletic director and first Black head men's basketball coach.
Among the major initiatives launched under Moore’s leadership were the President's Scholars Program, Student Academic Services Center, Lilly First-Year Experience Program, reading and math centers, a student ombudsperson program and the Course Transformation Academy.
“President Moore was a leader whose vision, dedication to students, and belief in opportunity helped define Indiana State University as the unique and impactful place it is,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement. “His many accomplishments will continue to be felt at ISU for generations to come. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family.”
McKee said Moore had a great knowledge of the business of higher education and how universities function. "He was a very strategic thinker. It was always about what was best for the university - not any one individual," she said.
Teresa Exline, who recently retired as ISU's chief of staff to President Curtis, had also worked with Moore over the course of her 34-year career at ISU. She described him as "a great leader" who brought a very different approach to the presidency.
"He engaged everyone on campus in strategic planning and discussion of how to improve the university and the student experience," she said.
He focused on collaboration in everything he did and "he always engaged a lot of people," Exline said.
Moore also was a great example of servant leadership and worked to instill that in those around him. She described it as a type of leadership in which "you lead by example in the way you serve others. ... You always think about the people you are working with and those it will impact."
During Moore's tenure, Exline was executive director of public affairs and worked closely with him on delivering university news to the public, both the good and the bad.
Moore was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, in 1939. He earned his bachelor's degree at Rutgers University, a master's at Indiana University and his doctorate at Penn State.
Before coming to ISU in 1992, Moore had served as vice president at the University of Vermont and Old Dominion University, as well as president of the University of California-Stanislaus.
ISU named the John H. Moore Welcome Center on campus, the former Family and Consumer Science Building, in Moore's honor in 2012.
At the facility's dedication ceremony, Moore said, "I am overwhelmed, grateful, appreciative and embarrassed. As a president, you get credit for what other people do, and it's humbling. But I'm thrilled that the university did this."
Sycamore basketball also progressed in Moore's stint. The 1999-2000 Sycamore men's basketball team, under Coach Royce Waltman, won its first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the Larry Bird era.
The ISU women's team, under Coach Cheryl Reeve, earned a spot in the 1999 Women's NIT, the program's first berth in that postseason tournament since 1976.
An expansion of opportunities was an emphasis during Moore's presidency, according to a university biography. "A priority during Moore's tenure was the expansion of opportunities for women and minorities as evidenced by the appointment of a special assistant to the president and the establishment of President's Commission for Ethnic diversity, as well as the appointment of women and minorities to key leadership positions within the administration and faculty," the bio stated.
Moore and his wife, Nancy Ann Baumann Moore had three children, according to the ISU biography.
