Vigo County officials could know in October what construction costs are for a new county jail and sheriff's office.
Design of the new jail/security center, which will include office space for the sheriff's department, should be ready by Sept 3, according to the county bound counsel's suggested, tentative timeline.
Bid packets should be available to potential builders by Sept. 5.
A tentative due date for bids to be returned to the county commissioners is set for Oct. 3, Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns posted earlier this week on his Facebook page.
The Board of Commissioners likely would hold a public meeting on Oct. 3 to open and read those bids, which must be good for 90 days. Within those 90 days, the commissioners would publicly award the bids.
Before awarding bids, the commissioners and their construction manager, Garmong Construction Services, will review the bid packages. Garmong will provide the commissioners with a recommendation.
On Monday (Aug. 19), a committee of the Vigo County Council will start the next steps toward buying the land for the jail and financing the jail.
Those steps include review of a proposed lease agreement between the county and a building corporation that is outside the county's property tax maximum limits. Also to be reviewed is an agreement to designate income taxes to pay for the project.
County Auditor Jim Bramble said bonds to pay for the jail/security center can be issued once total construction costs are known.
"A lease payment will be determined when the bonds are issued," Bramble said Tuesday.
Lease payments are not to exceed $7 million a year, with payments made twice a year, under the proposed agreement. Once bonds are sold, the lease payment amount will be adjusted for principal and interest due.
Those agreements and a request to buy land will be reviewed by the council's Annual Budget Committee, which meets at 4 p.m Monday at the Vigo County Annex, First and Oak streets.
Commissioners are seeking approval for $510,830 to buy 22.21 acres of land off off Honey Creek Drive near the Terre Haute's sanitary waste facility. The payment is to come from a special purpose income tax for the new jail.
The Terre Haute City Council last month voted 6-3 to rezone the land for the new jail.
Prior to construction bids, county commissioners are to hold a public hearing on the jail design drawings and plans as well as lease and cost estimates, tentatively slated for Sept. 3.
"That is a schedule from our bond counsel, but that is more of an outline of what to expect. That date can change," Bramble said. "We had a bond schedule for the new convention center, and that has been revised several times. These dates are a best case scenario."
Under that schedule, the Vigo County Council, at its Sept. 10 meeting, is slated to vote on adoption of the lease-payment agreement and agreement to pledge income taxes to pay for the jail/security center, as well as approval of funds to buy land.
Following those approvals, the sale of bonds for the jail/security center are slated for the week of Oct. 21, with bond closing the week of Nov. 11.
Vigo County remains under a federal class action lawsuit regarding jail conditions filed in October 2016.
The county conceded the existence of unconstitutional conditions and agreed on remedies. Those remedies included the federal court retaining jurisdiction, with Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson monitoring Vigo County’s progress on a new jail.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
