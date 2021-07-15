Rex Kendall, executive director of the Indiana State University Alumni Association, will take over as the president’s chief of staff when Teresa Exline retires at the end of February 2022, the university announced today.
Kendall earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at ISU and has worked at the university for 23 years in positions including associate director of housing and director of housing.
He has been executive director of the Alumni Association since 2012.
“Rex Kendall has a deep devotion to, and understanding of, Indiana State University,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “I’m delighted that he has accepted my offer to step into this important role in the president’s office. We are looking forward to great things.”
Kendall thanked Curtis for the opportunity.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my alma mater as the next chief of staff,” Kendall said. “I look forward to helping advance the mission of Indiana State as we continue providing social mobility, academic success, and career opportunities for our students and alumni.
“This cabinet-level position is appealing because it provides the opportunity to continue working with alumni but re-engages me with students. My background and the majority of my professional career was in student affairs.”
