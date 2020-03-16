Anyone anticipating jury duty or a court appointment in coming weeks might have that responsibility delayed.
The Vigo County Circuit/Superior Courts and Terre Haute City Court have petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court for relief under Administrative Rule 17 to lessen potential exposure to COVID-19.
Specifically, the courts have asked for all jury trials to be postponed until no sooner than May 11, screening questions implemented for all people entering the Vigo County Courthouse or Terre Haute City Hall, and limitation of spectators in courtrooms to provide adequate social distancing.
In juvenile court, only detention hearings and other essential hearings will be conducted, starting Monday.
The courts will remain open, and the court staff and county clerk's office will be available by telephone. Mail will also be processed.
Vigo County judges and staff met Monday morning to discuss the emergency precautions, Judge Sarah Mullican said. The suspension of jury trials will be reviewed April 17.
The emergency petition notes that in random samples of recently summoned jurors in Vigo County, the age 60 and over population constituted 22 to 28 percent of the total juror pool. The over-60 population has been identified as most susceptible to serious complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Anyone with questions about a court case can call the court handling the case or the Vigo County Clerk's office at 812-462-3211.
The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered each trial court statewide to implement continuity of operations plans in conjunction with county emergency and public health authorities. Plans can be reviewed online at www.in.gov/judiciary/5575.htm.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, plans had been approved for Clark, Lake, Marion and Delaware counties.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
